A familiar WWE tag team has reunited outside of the ring.

Former Kabuki Warriors partners Asuka and Kairi Sane recently got together to celebrate Sane’s birthday, marking their first public reunion in quite some time.

Asuka shared footage of the occasion on her official YouTube channel, showing the two exchanging birthday gifts and spending time together.

“Happy Birthday, Kairi,” Asuka wrote in the caption accompanying the video. “Reunited with Kairi after so long, we celebrated her birthday and exchanged presents!”

The reunion comes nearly six months after Kairi Sane was released from WWE back on April 24.

At the time of her departure, Sane had been involved in the ongoing storyline between Asuka and IYO SKY. Although she was never directly named, WWE appeared to reference her departure during a video package on Raw promoting Asuka vs. SKY at WWE Backlash.

During the segment, Asuka spoke about getting rid of a friend to prevent her from becoming another IYO SKY. Fans also chanted Sane’s name when Asuka attacked SKY.

Sane has remained a free agent since her WWE departure.

Meanwhile, Asuka remains under contract with WWE but has been absent from television since losing to SKY at WWE Backlash.

The birthday celebration marks a reunion between the former Kabuki Warriors partners, although there has been no indication that it will lead to anything professionally.