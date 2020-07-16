Asuka Says She Wants To Face Kairi Sane Next: “She Brings Out The Best In Me”

WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka was recently interviewed by TalkSport where The Empress talked all things pro-wrestling, including how she hopes to defend the title against her fellow Kabuki Warrior Kairi Sane in the future. Highlights can be found below.

Recalls the moment Becky Lynch awarded her the championship:

It was a total surprise, a huge surprise. It really was so special and I’m so happy. Happy I won the title, happy for Becky. It was a great moment I felt lucky to share.

Says she hopes to feud with Kairi Sane next: