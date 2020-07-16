 Asuka Says She Wants To Face Kairi Sane Next: "She Brings Out The Best In Me"

WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka was recently interviewed by TalkSport where The Empress talked all things pro-wrestling, including how she hopes to defend the title against her fellow Kabuki Warrior Kairi Sane in the future. Highlights can be found below.

Recalls the moment Becky Lynch awarded her the championship:

It was a total surprise, a huge surprise. It really was so special and I’m so happy. Happy I won the title, happy for Becky. It was a great moment I felt lucky to share.

Says she hopes to feud with Kairi Sane next:

Kairi is very important to me. I have fun teaming up with her very much. She brings out the best in me. We have helped and encouraged each other, so when I am finished with Sasha, I want to face Kairi next! Kairi and I have never faced each other in WWE or in Japan or anywhere else, ever! So that match would be really special.

