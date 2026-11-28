Asuka took on a different role outside of the squared circle this weekend.

The four-time WWE Women’s Champion served as honorary police chief for the day at the Oyodo Police Station in her hometown of Osaka, Japan.

As part of her duties, Asuka attended a year-end crime prevention kickoff ceremony at the Osaka Kita Ward Civic Center, where she delivered a speech thanking local police officers for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” also expressed her hope that officers would continue their efforts to ensure local residents could live peacefully.

Things took a pro wrestling twist during a practical training exercise that saw Asuka confronted by a man portraying an intoxicated individual. The WWE Superstar responded by spraying mist into his eyes, delivering her signature buzzsaw kick and scoring a pinfall.

The former WWE Women’s Champion also participated in an autograph session following the demonstration, expressing surprise at the number of people who turned out for the weekend event.

Asuka, 45, has been absent from WWE programming since May 2026. While Asuka has publicly clarified that she has neither left nor quit the company, reports have indicated that she is essentially “semi-retired” from in-ring competition.