– Asuka’s unfortunate real-life drama is still an issue in her personal life. “The Empress of Tomorrow” surfaced wrote a little over a week ago on X about how she has been feeling in danger lately due to some uncomfortable stalking-style issues she was dealing with. On Friday, the women’s wrestling star returned to X and said the issues are still ongoing, and are not just an issue of cyber-bullying, noting that it has spilled into her offline life as well.

“There are still people who have romantic feelings for me and are making advances,” she wrote today. “Please stop immediately.”

In an additional post, she noted, “If it’s only on the internet, I don’t mind that much,” indicating that it is happening in her personal life offline as well.

– TKO Chief Executive Officer Ari Emanuel appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday for an interview, during which he revealed that his initial discussions with Netflix were about WWE NXT, not WWE Raw.

“I had a breakfast with Bella [Bajaria, the Netflix Chief Content Officer],” he said. “She runs all of content programming underneath [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos at Netflix.”

He continued, “We did a presentation to her, and all of a sudden, we first started talking about NXT, and it immediately moved to Raw. Over Christmas a year and a half ago, we’re on Zoom, it’s all approved, we have to have a conversation with Ted Sarandos, he’s in London seeing Stranger Things play. We get on Zoom, [Mark] Shapiro and I, he’s with his CFO, it all gets done, we hang up the phone, we do a jig.”

