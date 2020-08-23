Asuka Talks Facing Sasha Banks and Bayley On The Same Night, On Teaming With Shayna Baszler

WWE superstar Asuka spoke to TV Guide to hype her two title matches occurring on tonight’s SummerSlam pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On facing Sasha Banks and Bayley on the same night:
“Sasha Banks and Bayley are great athletes. [Sasha Banks is] technically great. Every single match with [her] is different so I have to be careful. And Bayley with Sasha, they’re so foolish. [But] remember, I won the NXT’s Women’s Championship from Bayley so I think I can beat her again to regain the SmackDown Women’s Championship.”
Her relationship with Kairi Sane:
“I was just by myself before Kairi, and when she came to the WWE, I had a powerful partner, inside and outside of the ring.”
On possibly teaming up with Shayna Baszler:
“I’m comfortable with her, and we won the tag team match so maybe Shayna is the one.”
