Although WWE hasn’t held nearly as many shows as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still some workhorses in the company with how many matches they worked in 2020.
Redditor omgitzjay28 posted a list of the top 10 most worked matches in WWE. The data comes from CageMatch.
Asuka topped the list followed by Angel Garza. Here’s the list:
- Asuka – 64 matches
- Angel Garza – 58 matches
- Ricochet – 55 matches
- Drew McIntyre – 54 matches
- Seth Rollins – 53 matches
- (tie) Bayley – 52 matches
- (tie) Bobby Lashley – 52 matches
- (tie) The Miz – 52 matches
- Keith Lee – 51 matches
- King Corbin – 49 matches