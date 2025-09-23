— Asuka officially turned heel on IYO SKY after the main event of this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The night’s headliner saw Asuka face Rhea Ripley, with Ripley scoring the victory via small package after Asuka inadvertently struck Kairi Sane at ringside.

Frustrated by the outcome, Asuka sprayed Ripley with her trademark mist and, alongside Sane, launched a two-on-one assault. SKY rushed out to intervene, managing to briefly calm her partner down—only for Asuka to suddenly level SKY with a spinning backfist. She then urged a hesitant Sane to join her in the attack, and after a moment’s pause, Sane complied.

— Cody Rhodes opened this week’s episode of WWE RAW, but his moment was quickly cut short by Seth Rollins and The Vision.

Rollins ordered his stablemates to stand down and confronted Rhodes alone. He told the Undisputed Champion that while their Champion vs. Champion bout at Crown Jewel may look straightforward, the stakes run much deeper. Rollins admitted he knows what fans say about him online but wanted answers directly from Rhodes.

Rhodes acknowledged their strained dynamic, saying it shouldn’t be so complicated, and questioned Rollins’ choices — such as aligning with Paul Heyman. He reflected on their turbulent history since his WWE return but refused to trade barbs, instead asking Rollins what he truly wanted.

Rollins shifted the focus back to Crown Jewel, accusing Rhodes of being a master of saying one thing and doing another. Rhodes fired back by reminding him of his three previous victories, then left the ring, leaving the face-off without resolution.

— Torrie Wilson says she enjoys spending time around WWE these days, but she has no desire to step back into an on-screen role. Appearing on “The Ariel Helwani Show” last week, Wilson was asked whether she could envision herself making an in-ring return to the company. She said,

“I love going now. I love all the women I love just — it just feels more relaxing. Everyone’s more welcoming. So I do love being around all those girls, they’re all so sweet and great.”

She continued, “Now, just the thought of trying to claw my way onto into a position on TV? Like, no thank you. There’s so many amazing women that are so gifted and talented that, no, not for me. No, no, I could never compete with that.”

A number of women have made their returns to the company in recent years for runs including AJ Lee, Nikki Bella, Trish Stratus and more.