“The Empress of Tomorrow” is on the road to recovery.

On Monday, Asuka released a video blog documenting her journey in dealing with her knee injury, which resulted in surgery.

The Damage CTRL member noted that the operation lasted approximately 90 minutes.

“The doctor told me that the surgery was a success,” she said. “My knee hurts, but I can take painkillers and I’m fine.”

Asuka also mentioned that she would be moving to a rehabilitation center to start the recovery process.

She ended the video with the words, “See you soon.”