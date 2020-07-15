Asuka Wants A Future Match With Rhea Ripley, Ripley Comments

WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka appeared on a media call with GiveMeSport earlier today where the Empress discussed the possibility of a second Evolution pay per view, and named former NXT women’s champion Rhea Ripley as an opponent she’d like to face.
Ripley would respond to the posting writing, “Interesting…I’ve always wanted to face @WWEAsuka.”
Interesting 👹
I’ve always wanted to face @WWEAsuka 🤔 https://t.co/L8ZPgx4Nb7
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 15, 2020
Asuka and Ripley did cross paths at last year’s Survivor Series event in the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT showdown. Asuka is set to defend her title against Sasha Banks at this Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view.
