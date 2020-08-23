Asuka’s “Top 10” Career Defining Wins, Today’s SummerSlam Edition Of The Bump Now Online

WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the most career defining wins in the career of Asuka. The list includes the Empress’ debut win on NXT, being the sole survivor during Survivor Series, submitting Becky Lynch, securing the briefcase at this year’s Money In The Bank, winning the TLC match over Charlotte and Becky Lynch, the NXT women’s championship and more.

WWE has also released today’s edition of The Bump, which features Andrade, Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.