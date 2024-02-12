Athena recently appeared as a guest on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Fallen Goddess” reflected on working with Mercedes Mone during her days as Ember Moon and Mone’s as Sasha Banks, while they were in WWE together in 2018 and 2019.

The ROH Women’s Champion addressed the rumors of Mone returning for the AEW Big Business show at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. on March 13, 2024, and how she may finally have the opportunity to wrestle one of her dream matches.

“When it comes to Big Business, I am immensely curious, as you all are, because that is the most closed-lip thing in this entire locker room,” she said. “If what I think is going to happen, and what we all think…we’re hoping. I might finally get one of my dream matches. That is one of the coolest things because I’ve shared the ring with this person for many times, and whether we were on the same tag team at live events in WWE, to us getting to briefly touch at Money in the Bank, to us briefly touching in this awesome fatal four-way we had on Raw, I just wish the world for this person because she is someone that I think is one of the absolute best wrestlers in the world.”

Athena continued, “Though I love to be immensely humble about myself, because I do have those self-esteem issues, I would love to see what I could really stack up against this person if she does come here. I would like to see if I am better than her. I would like to see what we could create because I’m a firm believer of, when you have two dedicated women to the cause, it’s going to be money and it’s going to be magic. This woman has had some of the best matches in women’s wrestling history. I just have to (have a match). I don’t care if I have to go to Japan for it. I just have to get it one time.”

Check out the complete interview with Athena at SundayNightsMainEvent.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.