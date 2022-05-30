Former NXT manager Stokely Hathaway (Malcom Bivens) and former NXT women’s champion Athena (Ember Moon) have both arrived in AEW.
The duo debuted separately immediately following the Jade Cargill and Anna Jay matchup on this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Hathaway seems to have aligned with Cargill and The Baddies, and looks to be their new manager. Meanwhile Athena came out to confront Cargill, and stood next to Jay and Kris Statlander, who ran down to stop Jay from receiving a post-match beating.
What is #StokelyHathaway doing here! @annajay___ distracted from the match and @Jade_Cargill takes advantage! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/qCPugqrAwR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
It's the Fallen Goddess @AthenaPalmer_FG here at #AEWDoN! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/mi73zYbYch
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that both Athena and Hathaway are officially All Elite.
Welcome to the team, Stokely!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/L8oedt7iKq
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 30, 2022
It’s official! @AthenaPalmer_FG is ALL ELITE!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/k1Z48QuLJO
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 30, 2022
Full results to Double or Nothing can be found here.