Former NXT manager Stokely Hathaway (Malcom Bivens) and former NXT women’s champion Athena (Ember Moon) have both arrived in AEW.

The duo debuted separately immediately following the Jade Cargill and Anna Jay matchup on this evening’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Hathaway seems to have aligned with Cargill and The Baddies, and looks to be their new manager. Meanwhile Athena came out to confront Cargill, and stood next to Jay and Kris Statlander, who ran down to stop Jay from receiving a post-match beating.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that both Athena and Hathaway are officially All Elite.

