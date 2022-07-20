AEW star Athena recently joined Rick Ucchino for Bleav in Pro Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on TBS champion Jade Cargill, and how their storyline is playing out for an eventual title showdown. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Jade Cargill a megastar:

“Jade Cargill is a megastar. You just look at this woman and you see her on the TV and you’re like, hold on, let me flip back a couple more channels. What was this Amazon woman I just saw right here? And she looks great doing it. And she owns that persona, which is even more fantastic. She has a character, right? A lot of women they’re like, oh I’m the good girl. I’m the bad girl. Right? I’m all attitude. I don’t know if I’m supposed to be a good guy 90% of the time. I just gotta say what I say and do what I do. And some kind of way people like me, it’s weird. But when you look at someone like Jade Cargill, it’s just like, oh that’s a challenge. That’s something I need in my life.”

On the ongoing storyline for her eventual showdown with Cargill:

“Telling stories are so important to what we do as pro wrestlers. Right? Because that’s what gets people invested. And coming into this story with Jade Cargill, that means a lot to me. So I wanna put all of my effort, all of my emotion, all of my physical wellbeing into this. To make it good. I don’t care that she’s six foot-whatever. Like, I don’t care. I’m gonna knock her flat on her ass. That’s what I do. You know? And like the one thing that is stayed true throughout my entire career is that, if there’s a challenge there, it doesn’t matter how many times I get knocked down. I’m gonna beat that challenge. And I don’t think people really know that about me as a person. I’ve had so many tryouts in the former life that I was like, nah, I’m kicking this door down baby. We’re gonna get there, right? We’re gonna get there. And then I finally got there. So like that’s just the type of person I am,” she said. “Even if I don’t kick her off the mountain because we all know it’s pro wrestling, right? I want people to remember what I did at the top of that mountain. That we had this epic battle on top of Olympus and lightning was striking and angels were weeping and fire from Hell was blazing up. And I want it to be that. I want it to be this epic, like rock battle.”

