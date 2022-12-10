Athena is your new Ring of Honor women’s champion.

The Fallen Goddess defeated Mercedes Martinez to capture the gold at this evening’s Final Battle pay-per-view from Arlington Texas, marking the first title change of the night. This ends Martinez’s title reign at 220+ days after defeating Deonna Purrazzo to become the undisputed champion on the May 4th edition of AEW Dynamite. This is Athena’s first major title win since her reign as NXT women’s tag champion. She is also a one-time NXT women’s champion.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

