Former NXT women’s champion Athena (Ember Moon) recently made an appearance for Highspots to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on top IMPACT superstar Deonna Purrazzo. Check out what Athena had to say in the highlights below.

On Deonna’s success after leaving WWE:

“So, I’m very happy with Deonna and all the decisions that she’s made because she’s definitely made a name for herself where I think a lot of people thought that she would fail. I’ve always been a big fan of her as a person, well, maybe not so much now because I’ve seen what she’s been saying on IMPACT and she be savage.”

Hopes to wrestle Deonna in the future:

“It’s just one of those things where I’m just really excited to see her journey. I never got to wrestle with her, so that’s something I would absolutely love to do, and I would love to take her title away.”

