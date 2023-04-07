Athena feels proud of everything she’s accomplished over the last year.

The current reigning ROH Women’s Champion appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss signing with AEW one year ago. The Fallen Goddess says that she feels like her last year was more accomplished than her final three at WWE.

It’s wild, it’s crazy (that I’ve been with AEW almost a full year). I think I actually had this kind of reflection a couple days ago. Well, the week before just the chaos ensued of last week. It was just like, I haven’t even been here a year yet. This is just everything that I’ve accomplished. I feel like I’ve done so much since I’ve been with AEW, since I’ve been with Ring of Honor that I’m like, this is more than what I’ve done in two, three years at WWE I feel like as far as character development, as far as having these matches every single week, day in, day out, just being a little snarky asshole at times on TV which I thoroughly enjoy.

Regarding her ROH women’s title run, Athena looks back on her last three defenses, where she defeated top Joshi stars Emi Sakura, Yuka Sakazaki, and Miyu Yamashita.

It’s really cool to kind of sit back and just — this week in particular because I don’t think I’ve had a week like this in my career just like ever. Just going from Emi (Sakura) to Yuka (Sakazaki) and now I’m going to Miyu (Yamashita). It’s humbling, it’s anxiety-driven and it’s just like, I have a division on my shoulders and just that pressure is on to deliver because I think a lot of people do wanna see Ring of Honor fail. I think they wanna be the, ‘I told you so Tony’, told you so guys and just the talent here is not willing to let that happen so of course that pressure is on that not only do we want to be in the conversation of a Dynamite, of a Rampage, of a Raw, of a SmackDown but not only that, we wanna be above that. So it’s just the entire locker room feels that way and just going into it, we were like, ‘We gotta do this.’ ‘What are you doing? Hell yeah!’ ‘You go and do it’ and it’s fun, it’s awesome.

Elsewhere in the interview, Athena spoke about wanting to have a showdown with Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)