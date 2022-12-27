Athena is very grateful to indie star Jody Threat.

The Fallen Goddess spoke about her AEW Dark matchup with Threat during her recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, where the new ROH women’s champion explained how that showdown helped transform her back transition back to her old hard-hitting persona, one that has found her much success over the last couple of months. Highlights from the interview are below.

On AEW pairing her with Threat on Dark:

They [AEW] put me against Jody Threat. She’s a hometown hero there, she’s done all these death matches, she loves that hard-hitting style, and I’m very familiar with her work. So we go, we have this match, and I remember, they were like ‘This might happen.’ I was like ‘It won’t happen’, and then it did. It was like ‘Okay, cool. I’m going to be the aggressor at this point.’ And the crowd was so behind her, no matter what I did, they booed, and I was like ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’

How people reacted to the match:

I’ve seen dudes, even in WWE, on the indies, whatever, they’ll chop each other into ground beef on their chest. And then I hit this one girl solid, with no marks on her, but ‘Oh my gosh. Clutch your pearls. We’re coming. Oh no!’ It was just ‘I’m going to piss you off now.’ Because that’s what we do, we tell stories.

Says she is very grateful:

I really do thank Jody Threat for making Athena ‘Athena’ again. And maybe one day we’ll get back to it. But without her, this wouldn’t have happened.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)