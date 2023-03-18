ROH Women’s World Champion Athena has issued a challenge for a title match at Supercard of Honor.

This week’s ROH TV saw Athena speak with Lexy Nair backstage, to challenge Yuka Sakazaki to a title match at Supercard of Honor. Athena bullied Nair around some, and said Sakazaki is afraid after Athena previously rammed her leg into the steel ring steps. Athena went on and said Sakazaki has continued wrestling in Japan because she’s afraid to come back to the United States to face her. The promo can be seen below.

This will be the first singles bout between Sakazaki and Athena, but they fought at the January 25 AEW Dark: Elevation tapings in Lexington, KY, when Sakazaki and Skye Blue defeated Athena and Diamante.

It’s likely that ROH will officially announce Sakazaki vs. Athena for Supercard of Honor on next week’s TV show.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air on Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the current announced card, along with the aforementioned promo:

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA

#ROH Women’s world champion @AthenaPalmer_FG is officially calling out @YukaSakazaki for a fight on Friday, March 31st, at Supercard of Honor!

Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9efz! pic.twitter.com/mGkDrs0Dhv — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 17, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.