During her tell-all interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet former NXT women’s champion Athena (Ember Moon) spoke about a number of different topics, including whether she would be interested in a move to AEW, how she remains in contact with the great Dustin Rhodes, and how harsh WWE had been in past tryouts when telling her she wasn’t a proper fit. Highlights from that conversation can be found below.

Discusses a potential jump to AEW and how she has kept in touch with Dustin Rhodes:

“It was literally up until maybe August or September that they were still trying. I remember saying that I would love to take the money, but you have given me no reason to stay. I remember that being my point of dispute with them. I wanted them to make me stay, but I was seeing everything going on in AEW and I’m like that looks fun! For a while we couldn’t talk about it, but how else do you expect us to outshine them. But I wasn’t watching them for film, I was watching them because I was envious. I remember I would text Dustin from time to time to see how he was and he would say ‘We are sure having fun over here.’ I see that Dustin! But how are you? Dustin was great and he always gave me great advice on my character. I’m there like this is f*cking Goldust taking an interest in my character. Just seeing how happy everyone was.”

Recalls the initial rejections from WWE:

[I got told] ‘You’re not pretty enough, you need to lose weight, you’re not what we are looking for, you’re too buff…’ All of these comments have been said in my previous try-outs, and then I finally got the yes. It meant so much more to me that I wasn’t going to be a Diva. I’m not a Diva, do I like putting on makeup and looking pretty? Well who doesn’t? But in like, when it comes to my aesthetic and the fans that I cater to, I don’t promote sexuality like that. I never have and I don’t think I ever will. I’ve never been that type of person. I am a nerd, so it meant so much more to be merited on my performance instead of my appearance.”

Says wrestling on the indies is great because she can do it without a filter:

“Yeah it’s great to create without a filter. I am getting to do that and also get the support of backstage crew, the companies and the fans. I am getting support in front of the people that I thrive in front of. Athena was the villain, but it’s not hard to be the bad guy again. But I feel like the indie fans are more appreciative and understanding when they see you go through 20 chairs. I do stuff because I know it’s safe, but I feel like because I had another main event the next night, people underestimate me. But it’s fun and I think sometimes the chaos of making money and fighting for a spotlight, which you shouldn’t have to do, but wrestling should be fun for all of the parties involved.”

