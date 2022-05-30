Last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view saw the debut of former WWE superstar and NXT women’s champion Athena (Ember Moon), who immediately made her presence known by standing toe-to-toe with TBS champion, Jade Cargill.

Today Athena took to Twitter to comment on her surprise appearance, where she thanked the Las Vegas fans for giving her a warm reception, and promised the AEW Universe that they will not be disappointed for what is to come. Her full tweet reads:

“On top of the world!!! Still can’t believe last night happened. Thank you. @aew for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won’t be disappointed!! I’m on a whole nother level now because I am #AllElite!! #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha.”

Along with Athena AEW fans were able to see the debut of manager Stokely Hathaway.