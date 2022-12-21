AEW superstar and current Ring of Honor women’s champion Athena recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Fallen Goddess detailing her intense weight loss method to try and get into WWE after they told her to drop weight to have more of the “Diva look.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls her first WWE Tryout where they told her she didn’t have the Divas look:

I remember getting this form that said ‘doesn’t have the Diva look, work on that.’ They had this whole pamphlet on what you did well, what you didn’t do well, what you need to work on. Main critique was ‘doesn’t have Diva look’ and then it had some suggestions like maybe get hair extensions, maybe get new gear, maybe get this.

Talks her relationship with Natalya:

She’s just a genuinely good person. They say don’t meet your heroes but that meant the world to me at the time because she was the first person that I kind of idolized for being different and she was willing to help me when she didn’t have to.

Recalls WWE telling her to lose weight, then when she did, they told her to lose more:

I remember just being told ‘I just don’t know if we should sign you or tell you to lose some more weight.’ That was kind of what it came down to and I was like, ‘I can lose the weight, just sign me. So, I lose the weight. I’m like, ‘yes, alright we got this, we hit that number’ but it was not in a healthy way because I wanted it so bad. I had a cup of strawberries in the morning, I would run three miles, and then I would have a cup of strawberries at night. That was kind of the only thing I was ingesting.

