Pro-wrestling star and former NXT women’s champion Athena (Ember Moon) spoke about her experiences in WWE on the latest edition of her Twitch Stream. Highlights, which include Athena discussing the recent cuts and whether she would ever return to the company, can be found below.

Says the good outweighed the bad during her time in WWE:

“Without WWE, I wouldn’t be were I’m at today. I got to travel the world, meet amazing people and make amazing friends that are going to be with me for a lifetime. At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s all bad. Every time I look at the negatives, and there were plenty, trust me, the positives outweigh that. There is no use in being mad.”

How sorry she is for all of her friends who got released by WWE:

“I feel very sorry for my friends that did get let go too early. What I mean by that is those men and women that never got an opportunity to showcase themselves on the level that I know they can showcase themselves. That’s part of the reason why I feel like it’s not fair for me to come on here and bitch and moan and whine. It’s not fair. Where I had the opportunity to wrestle on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT and became a champion and did a lot with my career, it’s not fair when those of my friends barely got started.”

Says she took the last 90 days to really reflect:

“I felt like a lot of self-reflection about what I could have done differently. I feel like I wouldn’t have changed anything. I felt for some time I was just stagnant and there was no opportunity to grow at times.”

Says she’d be open to a WWE return:

“I did not have a terrible experience there. If they asked, maybe, depending on the circumstance, but maybe. I’m open.”

