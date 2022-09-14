There has been a change to tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite card.

Former women’s champion Hikaru Shida was attacked by Britt Baker on this evening’s edition of Dark. Shida has since been pulled from tomorrow’s tag team match due to not being cleared by doctors, and has been replaced by Athena, who will team up with interim women’s champion Toni Storm to take on Baker and Serena Deeb.

UPDATED CARD FOR TOMORROW’S DYNAMITE IN ALBANY:

-Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara Grand Slam Title Tournament semifinals

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson Grand Slam Title Tournament semifinals

-Toni Storm & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb