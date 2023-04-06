Athena has nothing but love for Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE.

The current reigning ROH Women’s Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on The Sessions podcast, where she spoke about her love for Fatu and how they never got to have a proper singles-matchup while in WWE.

I love Trin. We did not get to have a lot of interactions in WWE. It’s very funny because, the first Money in the Bank, when we all found out we were in Money in the Bank, we kind of paired up. ‘Hey girl, what are we doing?’ In the Rumble, it’s just weird, any type of multi-person situation, me and Trin always found each other, but we never got to complete anything we started. For her to come out…after I got released, we stayed in touch, which was very important to me. We talk almost every day. We send each other terrible and funny Instagram videos. It’s someone I built a relationship with as a sister once I left. I appreciate her so much.

The champ adds that Fatu was in attendance for last Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, and hopes that it could lead to the eventual dream match she wants.

When we both found out we were in town, it was, ‘We have to see each other.’ ‘Hey girl, why don’t you come watch the show?’ I thought she was going to stay in the back. She goes, ‘Girl, I ain’t staying in the back. I’m going front row. You know who I am?’ I was so happy to see her. Post-match, I raised the belt, I look at Trin, and she’s mean-mugging me. ‘Hold up, what is this?’ I genuinely love her and she’s extremely talented. Got the short end of the stick every single time. She’s one of those people that I need that match with. I don’t care if it’s for an Indie show, someone’s backyard, which no, she won’t do that. Neither will I, for that matter [laughs]. It’s a cool moment to be able to get one step closer to what hopefully will be a dream match in my future. I want the best for her. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if she comes after my Ring of Honor Championship or not, I want the best for her and for her to be happy. Whether she comes to Ring of Honor, goes elsewhere, I just want her to be happy and thrive wherever she goes.

Athena concludes by saying she wants to see the former Glow Queen with the handcuffs off.

I want to see someone take the handcuffs off. She already has them off. Now, I want to see what she can do. This is coming from someone that shared a ring with her and has done something here and there. I’m telling you now, y’all ain’t ready for Trinity. She has to find that (what makes her happy). No one can say it for her and I think she’s getting to that point where she is trying to figure out what she wants to do.

Athena defeated Yuka Sakazaki at Supercard of Honor to retain the ROH Women’s Championship. Full results to that show can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)