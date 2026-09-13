Another Lodestone wrestling camp is reportedly set to take place in Texas.

The latest camp is scheduled for sometime within the next week, with private invitations reportedly being extended to several Lodestone alumni. ROH World Champion Athena is also expected to be involved.

The upcoming camp is believed to be taking place across two cities in Texas. Several of the wrestlers invited to participate are also expected to appear at an upcoming MetroPlex Wrestling event.

Lodestone has attracted attention in recent months due in part to the notable names who have participated in the camps, including WWE star Bayley.

Bayley recently returned to WWE television on the September 7 edition of Raw, where she interfered in the Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match involving Lyra Valkyria, Sol Ruca and Maxxine Dupri. The appearance marked her first time on WWE television since July and restarted her rivalry with Valkyria.

Her return came amid considerable speculation regarding her WWE contract status. One report initially claimed that Bayley had signed a new contract, while a subsequent report disputed that claim and stated that she still had significant time remaining on her existing agreement. A later update clarified that Bayley had not formally signed a new contract, but had largely agreed to terms with WWE several weeks earlier, with the expectation that a new deal will ultimately be finalized.

The uncertainty surrounding Bayley’s future had also generated speculation about a potential move to AEW, particularly due to her longtime friendship with Mercedes Moné.

Moné has fueled that speculation herself on multiple occasions, including sharing a fan-made graphic teasing a match between the two at AEW WrestleDream. She later called another match with Bayley a “dream match,” while stopping short of suggesting that an AEW reunion was actually in the works.

For now, Bayley is back on WWE television and working a full schedule with the company, while the latest Lodestone camp is moving forward in Texas.

(H/T: Fightful Select)