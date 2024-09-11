Another big match has been announced for the two-night Maple Leaf Pro “Forged In Excellence” event next month.

On Wednesday, Scott D’Amore’s relaunched Canadian-based promotion announced ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will be defending her title outside of the promotion, when she meets former TNA Knockout Gisele Shaw with the ROH title on-the-line at the MLP: Forged In Excellence event.

The match joins a two-night card on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, which includes previously announced matches such as “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, and Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander on 10/20.

Athena vs. Shaw will take place at night two on 10/20.

Also scheduled for the shows are “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.