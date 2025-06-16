– ROH Women’s Champion Athena announced an all-women’s event, “Who Runs The World?,” for August 9. The show will be presented by Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling banner based out of Texas. The women’s wrestling star mentioned that this will be “a new regular women’s wrestling show” for MPX.

“I’m announcing my passion project: women’s wrestling in Texas,” she stated. “Now, I’m going to give all the women in Texas and around the world an opportunity to be seen, be heard, to showcase their talents like we have never before on our new, regular women’s wrestling show.”

– MJF surfaced on social media on Father’s Day today to wish his movie father, Adam Sandler, a Happy Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day, Dad,” MJF wrote via X, along with a photo of Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2.

– Speaking of MJF, Dustin Rhodes took to X to respond to a post by MJF on X boasting his many accomplishments.