AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter to issue an open title challenge, as Cargill has still yet to be defeated in AEW with a 29-0 record.

Responding on Twitter was former NXT women’s champion Athena (fka as Ember Moon). This led to Cargill and Athena trading jabs online to hype the potential showdown, with Cargill even tagging AEW booker Shawn Dean to make the match happen. You can see their exchange below.

Hmmmm? What? Say how you feel if you feel it. I don’t play games. Open up. https://t.co/CpioCtu57C — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 11, 2022

Sure .@Jade_Cargill I'll give in to your request and ill say loud enough for the people in the back…even though I'm pretty sure I know the answer. GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE! Talk to ya boy and make it happen… I'll be waiting https://t.co/iSuN54GdVB — Athena (@AthenaPalmer_FG) March 11, 2022

You’re welcomed kid. I’m a needle mover. I’ll help you out. Clearly you need it. Looking kind of dry out there without TV. 💅🏾😎 https://t.co/GMzuKFh7z0 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 11, 2022

.@Jade_Cargill Ha "kid?" "reject?" ok… Told ya saw this coming

1st you gonna talk sh*t tag me hunty Im grown. only reason you're doing this challenge mess online is to make yourself look good but gurl book the match and I can do it for you when I win #Oface

Don't back out now.. https://t.co/BRBc7vsrcb pic.twitter.com/56dOrxtoPc — Athena (@AthenaPalmer_FG) March 11, 2022

Well I know this match will be a joke. You didn’t even notice YOU tagged me. I don’t even know who you are. Where do you work again? 💅🏾 https://t.co/Ev4pi4DN5T pic.twitter.com/IoEbatPION — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 11, 2022

and @AthenaPalmer_FG . I’m the one on PRIME TIME TV. I’ll be helping YOU out. Seeing that YOU need it. 💅🏾🤣 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 11, 2022