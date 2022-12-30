Athena has high hopes that she’ll get to compete in a TLC match in AEW.

The ROH women’s champion discussed this topic during her latest interview with the Dallas Morning News, where she also mentioned her desire to have an intergender match under the AEW banner before listing off the number of talented women currently on the company’s roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes she can do a TLC match in AEW:

I wanna do a TLC match in AEW. I just have to get that out of my system. I wanna do it, I wanna do it, I just wanna do it. I wanna wrestle Toni [Storm], I wanna wrestle Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, there’s so many women, Willow Nightingale, Penelope Ford, Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose. We have a stacked locker room with so many options for dream matches.

Her desire to do an intergender match: