AEW has announced several matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which takes place from the Gas South Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and features top superstars Cody Rhodes, Sting, Darby Allin, Andrade El Idolo and more in action. Check it out below.

-Cody Rhodes versus Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight

-Kris Statlander versus Ruby Soho in the quarterfinals of the TBS women’s title tournament

-Bryan Danielson versus Alan Angels

-Gunn Club versus Sting/Darby Allin