Former CMLL World Lightweight Champion Atlantis Jr. shared a photo with Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Alejandro González Iñárritu on social media September 28 in a true Lucha Libre meets Hollywood moment.

Iñárritu directs Cruise in the upcoming film ‘Digger.’

Atlantis thanked Warner Bros. for including him in the press tour for the movie, which hits theaters October 1.

“From the Arena México to the big screen! It is a pleasure to share a great moment with Tom Cruise and Alejandro G., proudly representing Mexican lucha libre and the World Wrestling Council (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre),” he wrote as the caption to the photos (translated in English). “Thank you for the invitation and for making me a part of your DIGGER promotional tour.”

He wasn’t done there.

He also used the moment to extend an invitation, asking Cruise and Iñárritu to come see a CMLL show at Arena México.

“And now I owe you an invitation of my own,” he continued. “I’ll see you at Arena México! DIGGER arrives this October 1st, only in theaters. You can’t miss it!”