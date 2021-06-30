Japanese wresting legend Atsushi Onit recently spoke with Fanbyte about a wide range of topics, most notably his expertise in exploding deathmatches, how he felt bad about the AEW dud explosion at Revolution, and how he’s happy Jon Moxley is using Wild Thing as his theme song. Highlights from the interview are below.

On introducing American wrestling fans to his versions of explosion deathmatches, and feeling bad about the AEW dud:

I want to show American fans my original explosion match. I sometimes feel like I have to. American deathmatch fans have been disappointed twice, first with the explosion deathmatch CZW held in 2017, and secondly AEW’s. At the time of the CZW show, maybe because of costs, CZW said “we don’t need Japanese engineers, don’t worry, leave it to us,” and I believed them. I sent a cheering message to Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, but AEW did the preparations for their explosion match on their own, and I wasn’t involved at all. However, I was disappointed that the fans were disappointed, and I felt responsible.

On Jon Moxley using Wild Thing as his theme music: