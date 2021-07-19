Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita recently spoke to Inside the Ropes to hype his new FMW:E deathmatch promotion following their inaugural event last month. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Has high praise for Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa AEW Unsanctioned match:
I saw Britt Baker’s match at AEW a while back. It was bloody and gutsy, and it was cool. When I entered CZW, there was a good hardcore woman wrestler, and a few years ago at WrestleMania, WWE also focused on women.
Says he wants to do a women’s exploding barbed wire deathmatch for his FMW:E:
If motivated women get together, I would like to do an explosion deathmatch for women wrestlers.