Japanese wrestling legend Atsushi Onita recently spoke to Inside the Ropes to hype his new FMW:E deathmatch promotion following their inaugural event last month. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Has high praise for Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa AEW Unsanctioned match:

I saw Britt Baker’s match at AEW a while back. It was bloody and gutsy, and it was cool. When I entered CZW, there was a good hardcore woman wrestler, and a few years ago at WrestleMania, WWE also focused on women.

Says he wants to do a women’s exploding barbed wire deathmatch for his FMW:E: