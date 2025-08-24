Raja Jackson, son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, is under LAPD investigation after a violent incident at a wrestling event in Los Angeles.

Police confirmed to TMZ that officers were called to the KnokX Pro Academy show on Saturday night, where Raja attacked wrestler Syko Stu, continuing to strike him even after he was unconscious. A police report was filed, and the matter is now being reviewed. Among the charges being discussed is attempted murder. Of course, it remains to be seen if that or any other charges will be filed.

Footage from the event (see below) shows Raja relentlessly pummeling Stu, who was later hospitalized. Sources close to the situation said Stu was “fine and recovering” by Saturday night.

KnokX Pro organizers condemned the attack as a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence” and vowed Raja would never be welcomed back at one of their events.

Wrestler Douglas Malo, who was present, said he tried to pull Raja away from Stu but was met with aggression himself, as Raja attempted a double-leg takedown. Malo described the attack as “tragic” and “barbaric,” adding that families and children — including his own mother — were in attendance.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson later issued a public apology on behalf of his son, stating, “Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business being involved in something like this. I do not condone his actions at all.”

Raja has not yet commented on the incident.