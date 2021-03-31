The infamous DX parody of The Nation of Domination from the July 6, 1998 WWE RAW episode has been remove from the WWE Network.

That segment saw DX members dress as members of The Nation of Domination to mock them as the two stables were feuding at that time during The Attitude Era.

While this RAW episode has not migrated to Peacock yet, the segment has been removed from the episode as WWE and Peacock continue to review & remove controversial WWE content from the past.

The SummerSlam 1998 pay-per-view featured a video package for The Rock vs. Triple H and that video included clips from the DX parody segment on RAW. That video has been removed from the pay-per-view, which is available on Peacock and the WWE Network.

As we’ve noted, Peacock recently confirmed that they were reviewing all 17,000 hours of WWE Network content to ensure it aligns with their standards & practices of 2021. WWE has been helping with the review process, and is being made aware of all edits. The edits are being made on the WWE Network standalone app and Peacock, which means international users are also being affected.

The content edits were first revealed after it was confirmed that two infamous moments were removed from the WWE library after the Peacock launch for viewers in the United States back on March 18. The Survivor Series 2005 segment with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, where Vince dropped the N-word to Cena, was removed from the library. The WrestleMania 6 match between Bad News Brown and WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper was also removed. This match saw Piper wrestle with half of his body painted black, after he cut promos in blackface in the build to the match.

WWE and Peacock still expect to have the WWE library available for viewing on-demand in time for SummerSlam in late August.

