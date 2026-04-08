An update on the recent arrest of Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) on charges of alleged domestic violence has surfaced.

As noted, the former WWE Superstar was arrested on April 6, leading to photos of his mugshot quickly circulating throughout social media (see below).

On April 8, the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“The Attorney General’s Office of the State of San Luis Potosí (FGESLP) began investigations against Alberto “N”, who is accused of the probable crime of domestic violence against his partner, in events that occurred in the Lomas del Tecnológico neighborhood, in the state capital. “The defendant was handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office Specializing in Cases Involving Women, Families, and Sex Offenses after being arrested in the act by officers of the State Civil Guard (GCE) of the State Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPCE), following a distress call made by the victim on the afternoon of Monday, April 6. “According to the victim’s complaint, when she encountered Alberto “N” inside a residence in the Lomas del Tecnológico neighborhood, an argument reportedly broke out that led the defendant to commit various acts of physical and verbal abuse against his partner. “Following his arrest by GCE officers, the suspect was handed over to officials from the Public “Prosecutor’s Office, who will be responsible for properly compiling the investigative file and presenting him before the judicial authority at the initial hearing, where he will have to answer for the charges against him.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the arrest of Alberto El Patron continue to surface.