VICE has released a new report containing major details about Ashley Massaro, and the allegations she made against WWE.

After her passing in 2019 an affidavit surfaced, where Massaro claimed she was sexually assaulted on a military base in 2007 while WWE was in town, and that WWE covered up the story. At the time WWE issued a statement in response denying any prior knowledge of the incident. They emphasized that neither Vince McMahon nor WWE management had been informed of Massaro’s assault. Furthermore, they asserted that had they been made aware, appropriate action would have been taken immediately.

Tim Marchman of VICE reports that not to be the case. According to the lawyer representing John Laurinaitis, a former figure in WWE management, Laurinaitis was indeed aware of the allegations, as were other high-ranking officials within the company. This contradicts what WWE said at the time.

In his response, Laurinaitis’ lawyer wrote the following back to VICE when asked about Massaro:

Any allegations that Mr. Laurinaitus helped to cover up an alleged rape allegation is an outright lie. Johnny, like most upper level management at sometime became aware of the allegations and ensured all proper WWE protocols were followed, including privacy for the alleged victim. We object to the use of the term cover up as no such plan or plot ever took place to hide or assist in the alleged rape.

Massaro’s affidavit detailed her harrowing experience, alleging that she was drugged and raped by an individual posing as a U.S. Army doctor while on a WWE tour in Kuwait. She further claimed that top executives, including McMahon and Laurinaitis, instructed her to remain silent about the incident to maintain the company’s relationship with the military. In the affidavit, Massaro recounted McMahon’s words, urging her not to let one negative experience overshadow the positive work being done by WWE.

Laurinaitus and McMahon have been named in the recently surfaced Janel Grant suit, which alleges that both men sexually assualted, mentally abused, and trafficked Grant during her time as a WWE staffer. McMahon is currently being investigated by Federal Authorities.