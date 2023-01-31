Aubrey Edwards is grateful for the help she received during her early days in AEW.

The popular referee recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about this topic, which included Edwards shouting out Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho for getting her to the point that she is now in her career. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says Nyla Rose made her laugh during a match by referencing a game they played on a podcast:

Nyla did it once. We were on a podcast together called ‘Hello from the Magic Tavern,’ where everyone plays mythical characters. She was a cave explorer, and I was her beneficiary. There was a point in the podcast—I’m trying to say the short version of this—where there was a chair and a ceiling that fell and made me blind, so there was a wizard that gave my eyes back, and then I had four eyes and then another chair fell from the ceiling—just normal stuff. It’s all improv. It’s hilarious. It’s a great podcast. So she ended up getting hit in the eye. She ends up rolling out. She goes, ‘A chair! A chair destroyed my vision!’ I’m just trying not to laugh ‘cause of this stupid inside joke. Ruby’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it.

On her roles outside of being just an AEW referee:

I try and fill in wherever I can. I really enjoy my job. They’ve given me a lot of opportunities, and I want to help AEW be as successful as possible. So anytime there’s something that comes up where someone needs help, and it’s just a matter of reviewing something. Really boring stuff. Like, ‘Hey, can you help us build our GDP art policy?’

Says Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho were big helps to her career early on: