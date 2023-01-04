Aubrey Edwards is one of AEW’s most popular and talented referees, and no one knows that better than Chris Jericho.

Edwards discussed her chemistry with The Ocho during her recent interview with Shawn Garrett of KIRO 7 News, where she hyped up this evening’s Dynamite from the KeyArena in Seattle, an arena she has very vivid memories of since that is where Bryan Danielson retired from the sport due to injury. Check out Edwards viewpoint of that historic night, as well as her thought on Jericho, in the highlights below.

Recalls watching Bryan Danielson retire at KeyArena in Seattle, which is where AEW Dynamite will be tonight:

I saw Bryan Danielson retire at KeyArena. There’s a .gif of me in the front row crying at his retirement, so it’s come full circle. This is insane. I have many friends who have never been to a live wrestling show that are going this week and I was just hoping I had a really awesome match to do.

How her and Chris Jericho had instant chemistry: