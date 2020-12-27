AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Game Informer to discuss her role with AEW Games. Edwards states that she’s working on a lot of day-to-day developmental things, as well as focusing on marketing making sure that all characters are represented properly.

It’s almost like a hybrid role. I’m doing development things in the way that I’m working with art and making sure that all of our characters are represented properly, that our brand is represented properly. I’m working with the team to work on different features and follow the game design that we’re building with this game. I’m currently writing some narrative stuff for tutorials and whatnot. So I’m doing a lot of random day-to-day development stuff, but at the same time kind of acting as that publisher role as well, working with marketing and trying to figure out what our timelines are there and working with budgets and all these different things.

Full interview can be found here.