Aubrey Edwards On How She Ended Up On AEW’s Radar

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Aubrey Edwards spoke on how messing up a match finish led to her ending up on AEW’s radar. Here’s what she had to say:

It was definitely like, right place right time. It was about three weeks before AEW was announced. And I told you, it was a little bit all-star and I met Frankie Kazarian. I reffed one of his matches. I actually f**ked up the finish. He was getting the pin, [the] heel had the foot on the ropes and I didn’t see it, so I called for the bell. Saw it, waved it off and said, ‘Nope, we’re restarting.’ And if you ask Frankie, he’ll say the match ended up better, because the crowd had that dip, and then come back because he’s like the babyface … I was supposed to catch the foot and not count it, but I totally missed it. So it was 100% on me, like, I f**ked it up. But I did what I could to save it, and it has to be like, in the moment. So Frankie said that he really appreciated it, he liked it.

And we had chatted a bit, whatever. And I’m just trying to like, get to know people. I just want the show to be good — not just my matches, I want the show to be good, so I’m trying to help everyone I can in the back. And Frankie apparently got my name, and gave it to the Bucks and Brandi. I ended up seeing him at a show at ECCW, I think it was January 11th? So it was two weeks after AEW was announced. We were supposed to have Brian Cage, and then Impact pulled a lot of people because their dates got announced, whatever. So Frankie filled in for Brian Cage. Like, ‘Oh, this is convenient. Okay.’ So I put together my resume, promo shots, and matches. I’ve got an email ready to go. I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know, but we’re gonna have this conversation.’ And we show up and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I need all your stuff.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, good. This is smart.’ So we had a match again, he liked it, I sent him all my stuff.