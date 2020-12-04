AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recently spoke to TSN to talk about AEW Games and the Elite GM game mode. Highlights are below.

Says that working on AEW games is super exciting:

I mean, right now, it’s a very-open ended thing. We’ve only recently started talking about the fact that we’re making not only just one game, that’s the game that everybody wanted, a No Mercy style console game. But also the fact that we’re working on multiple other projects. And knowing everything we know about AEW, and just kind of how we don’t settle for less, we always say, ‘Okay, well what can we do that’s bigger?’ Especially like TNT right now is saying, ‘Boundless,’ like that’s really who we are. So we’re trying to capture a lot of that with AEW Games, and I think that’s the most exciting thing right now is, I have no idea how big this is gonna get. And I’m really excited to be a part of it from the very beginning.

Calls Elite GM her baby:

I am excited about Elite GM because that’s actually the game that I’m working on. I know that when we announced everything, it was like, ‘Look at all this stuff we’re working.’ The console game is kind of Kenny’s project, so E. GM is sort of my baby.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)