The following was issued today:

SWERVE STRICKLAND AND MAX B UNITE FOR NEW SINGLE ‘COO COO’ AND THE SECOND RELEASE UNDER HIS NEW LABEL

COOCOO Available Everywhere September 14th SWERVE STRICKLAND AND MAX B UNITE FOR NEW SINGLE “COO COO”

Max was a pleasure to work with and brought great energy along with excellent professionalism. I hope to continue connecting my wrestling fanbase with my newer music fanbase” — Swerve Strickland

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ — One of professional wrestling’s most influential superstars who has crossed over into music joins one of hip-hop’s most influential voices for a high-impact collision of music and popular culture.

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Following Swerve Strickland’s successful collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon, he is continuing that momentum with “Coo Coo,” his new single featuring influential Harlem artist Max B, which will hit all streaming platforms on September 14th. “CooCoo” pairs his sharp, confident delivery with the unmistakable wave-era sound that helped Max B reshape melodic New York hip-hop. The result brings together two commanding personalities—and two fiercely loyal fan communities—on a record built to travel far beyond the ring. This is the second release under the banner of Strickland’s record label with his longtime collaborator and attorney Tony C. Richa. The label currently operates as Strickland Richa Music Group, but the name of the label imprint is forthcoming following intellectual property clearance.

Max B brings undeniable momentum to “CooCoo,” arriving with nearly 2.9 million monthly Spotify listeners, more than 573,000 Instagram followers, two sold-out Brooklyn homecoming shows and a recent No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. His resurgence gives the collaboration even greater cultural weight, connecting one of hip-hop’s most anticipated comebacks with one of professional wrestling’s most dynamic crossover stars.

Strickland is far more than a professional wrestler who dabbles in music, He has established himself as a bona fide hip-hop star by steadily earning credible recognition within hip-hop through performances at Rolling Loud, the House of Blues and Wembley Stadium, where he appeared before more than 80,000 people and has been interviewed on such notable platforms as The Breakfast Club and HOT 97 and also featured in XXL Magazine’s Freshman issue.

His growing music catalog include collaborations with respected artists including Raekwon, Bun B, Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, Musiq Soulchild, Eric Bellinger, Mickey Factz, Flatbush Zombies and now Max B. His previous single, “Hit Different,” which was produced by recently deceased two-time Grammy winner Profit the Producer and featured Raekwon and Monteasy, also became part of his AEW presentation, further connecting his music with one of wrestling’s most recognizable personalities.

Outside the studio and the ring, Strickland has expanded his reach through fashion, merchandise and entertainment. His accomplishments include a Reebok collaboration with Allen Iverson, merchandise carried by Hot Topic in stores across the United States, a popular action figure, appearances in DC Comics, and Heavys headphones which feature his famous tag line and logo “Swerve’s House.” The potential reach is significant. AEW’s combined television programming reached nearly four million viewers per week during the first quarter of 2024 and has since expanded onto HBO Max. Meanwhile, R&B and hip-hop generated 349.9 billion U.S. on-demand audio streams in 2025—approximately one in every four streams nationwide. By bridging all these powerful audiences, “CooCoo” has the potential to convert passionate fan engagement into a major crossover moment across music, sports and popular culture.

Swerve is the leader of the wrestling wave and exposes me to a whole new audience. As a rapper, he is the real deal and I enjoyed working with him in the studio,” said Max B.

“Max was a pleasure to work with and brought great energy along with excellent professionalism. We vibed instantly and it was humbling to find out he was a fan of my work in the ring. I hope to continue connecting my wrestling fanbase with my newer music fanbase thereby growing both the Swerve Strickland brand and my label’s brand,” said Strickland.

With “Coo Coo” Swerve is not simply moving between wrestling and music—he is bringing both worlds with him. And with Max B riding the wave beside him, the collaboration has the talent, timing and audience to make noise throughout American culture.

“CooCoo” will be available on all major streaming platforms on Monday, September 14, 2026