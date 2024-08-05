The viewership numbers are in for the August 2nd episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to Programming Insider, Rampage scored 209,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.07 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down in both categories from the July 26th episode, which drew 306,000 and scored a rating of 0.10 in the key demo. AEW had stiff competition as it was up against the Paris Olympics coverage, as well as several Fox News programs that scored higher than it.

The episode was taped immediately following the July 31st Dynamite from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.