Aussie Open are your first-ever NJPW STRONG Openweight tag team champions.

The duo (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Yuya Uemura and the great Christopher Daniels in the tournament finals to capture the titles, the first gold they’ve captured under the NJPW banner. This also gives the group a much-needed boost of confidence ahead of their participation in the AEW Trios tournament, where the will team up with current RevPro heavyweight champion and top superstar in the industry, Will Ospreay.

NJPW officially congratulated Aussie Open on becoming champions, which you can see in the photo below.