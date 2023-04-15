Aussie Open are still your IWGP Tag Team Champions.

The duo (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) defeated The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) on this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage from Milwaukee. The champs picked up the victory after nailing Taylor with their signature coriolis finisher. This marks Aussie Open’s first successful defense since they won the gold at last weekend’s Sakura Genesis event in Japan.

