Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) are officially All Elite.

The news was broken by AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter, who called the duo one of the very best tag teams in the world.

They're one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it's official:

Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro + @DUNKZILLADavis are ALL ELITE! Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and get well soon, Mark Davis! Congratulations #AussieOpen! pic.twitter.com/S0Cjt9ZTUT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 25, 2023

Aussie Open have been making waves all year. The duo won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at NJPW Sakura Genesis back in April, then became double-champions when they won the NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championship shortly after. However, Mark Davis recently suffered an injury that forced the team to vacate both tag titles.

While Davis is out of action, Fletcher competed against Orange Cassidy on this evening’s AEW Dynamite. Despite putting up a terrific effort, he came up short in his quest for the AEW International Championship.