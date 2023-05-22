The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles and the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles are now vacant.

Kyle Fletcher appeared at tonight’s NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view and announced that partner Mark Davis is injured, so Aussie Open must relinquish the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles and the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Two new sets of champions will be crowned at NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 4 in Osaka, Japan. The previously scheduled Triple Threat with Aussie Open vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi) vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi) will now be a standard tag team bout with Bishamon vs. House of Torture. The winners will be crowned the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and the new NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

As seen in the video below, Fletcher cut an intense promo and said Aussie Open will stop at nothing to get both sets of titles back. He promised they will be back to continue their historic title run.

Aussie Open began their first run with the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles on April 8 at NJPW Sakura Genesis, by defeating Bishamon. Fletcher and Davis held these straps for 43 recognized days in that reign. Just a few days later, Aussie Open began their second reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions at NJPW Capital Collision on April 15, by winning a Triple Threat over MCMG and current NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Fletcher and Davis held the straps for 36 recognized days in that reign.

There’s no word yet on injury specifics for Davis. He has not competed since NJPW Wresting Dontaku on May 3, where he and Fletcher teamed with Great-O-Khan for a win over Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls and Kosei Fujita.

Below are related shots from tonight’s NJPW Resurgence segment from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California:

BREAKING Due to an injury for Mark Davis, Aussie Open has vacated both the NJPW STRONG and IWGP Tag Team Championships. Dominion will see both titles decided on June 4. #njdominion #njpwSTRONG #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/rEWvkZFaeL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 22, 2023

BREAKING Due to an injury for Mark Davis, Aussie Open has vacated both the NJPW STRONG and IWGP Tag Team Championships. Dominion will see both titles decided on June 4. Live on #njpwworld PPV! ⇒https://t.co/1jAfO5ZEUs…#NJPW @kylefletcherpro @DUNKZILLADavis pic.twitter.com/G6FRr1NEJK — njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 22, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.