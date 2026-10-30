Austin Aries will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship against Matt Riddle at Saturday Night SuperFight on November 7. The match was confirmed during the October 29 episode of Fusion, after Aries had repeatedly refused Riddle’s challenge.

MLW’s official recap details how Riddle confronted Aries while the champion was boasting about the Opera Cup. Aries initially tried to leave, but accepted after Riddle continued provoking him. Riddle later pinned Ikuro Kwon with a spinning backfist to reach the tournament’s semifinals, while Aries watched from commentary.

Killer Kross will also defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Dijak on the November 5 Fusion. PWInsider’s broadcast report notes that the title match comes 48 hours before Kross’s scheduled Last Man Standing defense against Josh Bishop at SuperFight.

Dijak and Bishop argued over who deserved the championship opportunity, and Dijak welcomed the chance to face Kross first. Bishop was unhappy with the arrangement, adding tension between the Skyscrapers teammates before their respective singles matches.

Sources: MLW’s official Fusion recap.