Austin Aries On His Issues With Being Forced To Wear A Mask

Austin Aries took to Twitter against what he perceives to be an undue burden placed upon him as it relates to wearing a mask. Aries stated that he doesn’t believe he should be forced to wear a mask for the protection of others when those same people are engaging in other activities detrimental to their health. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn’t write this, but I literally had this debate last night.

.

If I’m forced to take responsibility for your health by wearing a mask, do I also get to snatch all the shit out your grocery cart making you sick and putting you at risk? You know, just for “the greater good”… pic.twitter.com/P8SgJt18dE — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 1, 2020