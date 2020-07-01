 Austin Aries On His Issues With Being Forced To Wear A Mask

Austin Aries On His Issues With Being Forced To Wear A Mask

13 comments

Austin Aries took to Twitter against what he perceives to be an undue burden placed upon him as it relates to wearing a mask. Aries stated that he doesn’t believe he should be forced to wear a mask for the protection of others when those same people are engaging in other activities detrimental to their health. Here’s what he had to say:

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy